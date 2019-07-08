AKRON

Man, 54, dies Sunday

after being stabbed

A 54-year-old Akron man died Sunday after being stabbed during an argument in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found laying in the front yard with several stab wounds about 5:30 p.m., police said. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Charles N. Hunt, 37, of West Miller Avenue, has been charged with felonious assault and murder. He is being held at the Summit County Jail.

Hunt told police he was arguing with his live-in boyfriend before the stabbing.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office planned to conduct an autopsy Monday.

Man accused of breaking

into store for second time

An Akron man who was convicted less than two months ago for breaking into an East Akron store was again arrested for breaking into the same store, police said.

Police responded to an alarm at Dollar General, 705 S. Arlington St., around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the front door glass was broken.

Officers found a man at the intersection of South Arlington and Sixth Avenue with a large black trash bag. He told them he had personal items in the bag, but officers said it contained items taken from the store.

Police used surveillance video to identify the man. Jerome Jennings, 56, was charged with breaking and entering and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Man says he was robbed,

shot at trying to sell Xbox

A Mogadore man told police he was robbed of an Xbox and shot at Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old told police he was trying to sell the Xbox and met the buyer on a social media site. The pair agreed to meet at a school.

The man said when he arrived, two males approached him, one of whom had a handgun. He said they robbed him of the Xbox and fled on foot.

The man told police he drove around looking for the robbers and found them on Montgomery Street. He said one of them fired a shot at his car, striking the driver’s side.

He then drove off and called police, who responded to Onondago Avenue and Garry Road in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers couldn’t find the suspects.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Councilman Hamilton

plans office hours

Summit County Council District 5 representative David Hamilton will host public office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ann's Place Diner, 1604 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron.

Hamilton will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 5 includes parts of Akron, Copley, parts of Bath and Fairlawn.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

Eight drivers arrested

during OVI checkpoints

The Summit County OVI Task Force processed 1,317 vehicles Wednesday night at two checkpoints before the July 4 holiday, according to a task force news release.

At a checkpoint at 40 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green from 7 to 9:30 p.m., officers made contact with 854 vehicles, the task force said. Forty-three were diverted for suspicion of OVI. Six drivers were arrested for driving on a suspended license.

The checkpoint at 2650 S. Main St. in Coventry Township yielded 463 contacts. A time was not provided for the checkpoint.

The task force said 19 drivers were diverted and one was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Another driver was arrested for driving without an operator’s license.

The checkpoints were staffed with officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and the Akron, Stow, Bath and Silver Lake police departments.