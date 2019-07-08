ALLIANCE — Alliance City Schools officials have tightened the district’s policy covering use of cell phones by students.

In advance of the 2019-20 school year, officials said cell phones are not permitted to be used during the school day outside of students’ lunch periods or study hall time in the study commons.

“As with all new technology, electronic devices (cell phones, laptops, tablets, etc.) have proven to be beneficial while in the appropriate setting, but school is often not the appropriate time to use these devices,” Alliance City School District said in a release.

District officials said the decision follows high school administration conducting a staff survey on benefits of use of electronic devices in school.

Electronic devices will not be permitted during the school day, which includes study halls, in the hallway and in restrooms. Devices are permitted in the students’ assigned lunch time and in the main lobby or study commons during their study hall time.

Prior to leaving the study hall, all devices must be turned off and out of sight.

The policy includes a detailed list of disciplinary action that will follow cell phone use.

If a student is caught with an electronic device, they will be asked to give it to the faculty member.

There are two tracks for discipline:

• In the first track, when student give up the device when asked, a verbal warning comes first. A second warning brings Twilight School assignment. Phones are returned at the end of the school day in these two cases. The punishment increases with each subsequent offense, and parents also are required to pick up the phones. For a fifth offense or worse, the school’s principal would decide the student’s punishment.

• In the second track, when a student refuses to give up the device when asked, the first offense brings a one-day, out-of-school suspension. Further offenses bring greater suspensions and hearings with officials. For a fourth offense, students would receive 10 days of out-of-school suspension and an expulsion hearing.

At Alliance Middle School, students are not permitted to have their electronic devices.

“The policies in place will allow the students to learn and grow using the approved technology without the added distractions of personal electronic devices,” the district said in the release.