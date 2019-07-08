Stark Parks plans two youth fishing derbies over the next month at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township.



Events will run 6 to 10 p.m. July 12 and Aug. 16. Registration for the events will begin at 5 p.m., and a $5 entry fee is required.



Participants ages 16 and older must show a valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.



Food and bait will be available for purchase at the marina. Cash prizes will be available, and winners must be present at 10 p.m. to collect them.



The marina at Sippo Lake Park is located at the east entrance, 5300 Tyner St. NW, Canton, OH 44708.