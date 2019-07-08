The University of Akron issued a campus alert early Monday morning following a robbery on Katheryn Place.

The victim, who is not a student, reported that a man approached him from behind and put an object up to his head that he thought was a gun and demanded his wallet at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, police said. The suspect then fled westbound toward downtown.

No weapon was seen and the victim didn't require medical care.

The suspect was described as a black man standing 6-foot-2 and wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call city police detectives at 330-375-2490. Confidential tips can be made by texting to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.