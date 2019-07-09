The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who died after being stabbed Sunday night as Jack Royster, 54, of Akron.

Akron police said he was stabbed several times during an argument in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. He was found laying in the front yard and later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Charles N. Hunt, 37, of Akron has been charged with felonious assault and murder. He told police he was arguing with his live-in boyfriend before the stabbing.

He is being held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond.