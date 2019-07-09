An 18-year-old man reported that he was shot Monday afternoon while driving his car in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

The teen said he was driving with his 16-year-old girlfriend in the area of Second Avenue and Fuller Street at 1 p.m. when an "unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle started shooting at him," police said. The victim, who was shot in the left ankle, then drove himself to Summa Akron City Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening. The girlfriend was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.