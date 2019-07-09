Sure they are here for baseball.

But for some out-of-towners at Tuesday's All Star Game at Progressive Field, it is also a chance to sample the city's burgeoning culinary scene and craft beer offerings.

The Cleveland Indians have worked hard the past couple seasons to offer more than just the typical hotdog fare and serve up dishes and brews from some of the city's up and coming restaurants in stands.

The ballpark's District Section — a line drive down the first base line — was a popular spot for not only those sporting Tribe gear but just about every other team in the majors.

Nicholas Boehm, of Frederick, Maryland, was in town to root for his Yankees but also wanted to support the hometown food.

He was sipping on a Elliot Ness Larger from the Great Lakes Brewing Co. on Tuesday night noting he had already visited the Cleveland Tap House and the Winking Lizard earlier in the week.

Boehm said he wasn't sure what to expect on his first visit to Northeast Ohio but was surprised by how friendly everyone was and all the good places to eat and drink.

His traveling companion and fellow baseball fan, Alicia Spizziro, of Dulles, Virginia, said the biggest surprise for her was how reasonable everything is from the food to the parking.

She said when the Nationals hosted the All Star Game last year the going rate for parking was $80.

The price to park Tuesday night close to the ballpark in Cleveland was the in the $20 to $50 range with many garages within walking distance charging even less.

"You have a lot of hometown pride here," she said. "There are a lot of people wearing Indians shirts everywhere you go.

"That's not the case in DC."

Houston Astros fan Casey Atkins had the same view.

He too was surprised by the price of things from the admission to the Football Hall of Fame in Canton to the price of a steak at Lockkeepers in Cleveland.

Atkins settled on the Parmageddon sandwich at Melt in the ballpark that features potato and onion pierogi, Napa Vodka kraut, grilled onions and sharp cheddar on grilled bread.

"It was nice to see pierogi," he said noting the dish is not common in Houston.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet. Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.