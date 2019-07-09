Barberton will continue to celebrate the city’s current favorite son Wednesday with a banner dedication on Norton Avenue.

On Monday night, City Council commended Atlanta Falcons rookie John Cominsky in a brief ceremony at council chambers.

While in town this week, the former Barberton High School football star is hosting the John Cominsky's Magics Youth Football Camp with Magics high school football coach Tony Gotto and his staff.

Next week, he’s scheduled to be at the Falcon’s training camp.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Barberton All-Sports Boosters and the Barberton City Schools will present a banner dedication for the NFL rookie. The boosters group bought the banner in Cominsky’s honor, recognizing him as a professional athlete.

The event is open to the public.

Individuals interested in Cominsky’s camp for students in first through sixth grades can still enroll their children. There is a fee. For more information, contact coach Gotto at 330-858-6525 or email tgotto@gmail.com.