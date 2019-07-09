Lockport Brewery is ready to debut its new, larger brewpub.

The Bolivar brewery will host a grand opening Friday for the new site at 10748 Wilkshire Blvd. — nearly across the street from its current location.

"We’re really excited," co-founder and brewer Andrew Marburger said. "It’s been a long time coming."

Andrew and Lauren Marburger purchased the 5,500-square-foot building, the former home of Georgio's Grille, last year and have been getting it ready ever since. The brewpub features much more space than the original site and a new seven-barrel brewing system.

Lockport, which opened in 2016 and won a gold medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival for its Gateway American-style cream ale, also is rolling out a new menu. In addition to the paninis that have been served, the brewpub will offer stone-cooked pizza, street tacos, salads and appetizers.

The hours are staying the same: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The original location isn't closing. But it won't be open all the time, either. It will be available for parties and special events, Andrew Marburger said.

The last day at the original site is Wednesday.

Cleveland passport

The Cleveland Brewery Passport has returned for a second year with more breweries and new prizes.

The 2019-2020 program, organized by Destination Cleveland, kicked off last week. It runs through June 30, 2020.

“We saw both residents and visitors embrace the 2018-2019 Cleveland Brewery Passport,” Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert said in a prepared statement. “To date, more than 2,000 people have completed the first tier of the brewery passport, and more than 1,800 people have completed the entire passport. We expect that number to increase as the deadline for redemptions approaches on July 13.”

The 2019-2020 passport program includes four new breweries: Bookhouse, Cornerstone, Southern Tier and Platform’s soon-to-open Phunkenship. There are now 34 participating breweries. (For the full list, go to my beer blog at www.ohio.com/beer.)

The passport program is offering three tiers of prizes this year, with people collecting their rewards at the Cleveland Visitors Center, 334 Euclid Ave.

If people visit eight breweries, they will receive a coaster pack. For visiting 20 breweries, they will get a pint glass.

And for those who complete the entire trail, they will receive a T-shirt showcasing the breweries and be entered into a contest to win a weekend getaway in Cleveland. There also will be quarterly drawings for tickets to sporting events for those who have redeemed their passports.

The passports are available at the participating breweries and at the Cleveland Visitors Center. For more details about the program, go to: https://www.thisiscleveland.com/beerpassport.

Royal Docks Christmas

Royal Docks Brewing Co. will host a Christmas in July celebration 6-10 p.m. July 25 at its Cannery and Event Center, 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Jackson Township.

The event will feature the tapping of Yuletide, the brewery's Christmas beer, along with a taco bar, games and holiday costume contest. Tickets are $30 and include a glass of beer or wine.

Ohio Brew Week

The 14th annual Ohio Brew Week kicks off Friday in Athens.

The nine-day event features beer tastings, food pairings, a homebrew competition, talks and educational gatherings — not to mention hundreds of beers from Ohio craft breweries being served at bars and restaurants around town.

For a full list of activities, go to: https://ohiobrewweek.com.

Blues & Brews

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Blues & Brews beer festival.

The event, presented by Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. and Winking Lizard Tavern, runs 2-5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. There's a special VIP session that runs from noon to 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35, while VIP tickets are $60. For more details or tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his daily beer blog at www.ohio.com/beer. Follow him on Twitter at @armonrickABJ.