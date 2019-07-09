CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council on Monday rejected a proposal to construct watercraft storage buildings on Cochran Road after several residents voiced concerns about ongoing flooding issues.

A motion to allow Buckeye Sports Center to build five 11,840-square-foot watercraft storage buildings at 190 Cochran Road failed by a 7-4 vote. Council members Mike Brillhart, Tim Gorbach, Russ Iona, Jeff Iula, Adam Miller, Vic Pallotta and Mary Ellen Pyke voted “no,” while council members Meika Penta, Mary Nichols-Rhodes, Drew Reilly and Jerry James voted in favor.

Brillhart said he was “very uncomfortable” with allowing the project to move forward after hearing concerns from many nearby residents about flooding problems they have experienced for several years. He said he would like to see an action plan on what the city is going to do fix these problems and when that will happen.

“We have to have a plan to put in action,” said Brillhart.

Reilly noted the developer was being asked to comply with more stringent stormwater management regulations that the city recently enacted. He added the city is requiring the developer to put in a retention basin which “will help fix the problem.”

Resident Michael Pallotta, who was one of several residents who last week voiced concerns about flooding in the area, said he was pleased with the vote and added he hoped the stoppage of the project would lead to more action by the city to fix the problems.

On a separate item, council unanimously approved a request by Buckeye to build a 10,500-square-foot addition to its showroom at 4610 State Road.

