BARBERTON — The Barberton City Schools Board of Education has named Kyle McBride and Ken Rector as the new head coaches for the boys and girls basketball teams, respectively.

The school district announced the hires Tuesday morning.

“I am thrilled for our community and our student-athletes to have added such high caliber people and talent to our basketball programs,” Superintendent Jeff Ramnytz said in a prepared statement.

Rector previously had served as the Barberton boys coach for 20 years and compiled a 314-134 record. He is a 1984 graduate of Barberton High and its current business teacher.

“I’m very excited and grateful to be named the next girls basketball head coach at Barberton High School,” Rector said in a statement. “Coach [Greg] Whitmer has done a great job with the program the last six years, and I’m just hoping to continue and move forward what he started.”

During his time as coach of the Magics, Rector was Coach of the Year in the Suburban League three times, and in the Western Reserve Conference five times. He was the AP Division I Coach of the Year in 2009, along with the AP Ohio Division Co-Coach of the year. He is a member of the Barberton Sports Hall of Fame, Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and was selected for the Beacon Journal Clem Caraboolad Award in 2009. His teams won three Suburban League championships, five Western Reserve Conference championships, were district runner-up in 2013, district champions in 2002, 2006 and 2009 and regional runner-up in 2009.

Meanwhile, McBride comes to the Magic City from East Canton where he has served as head coach since 2017.

He is a 2006 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He played football at Waynesburg University in Southwestern Pennsylvania. He played for two seasons before transferring back home to Walsh University where he earned his bachelors’ degrees in secondary education and history.

McBride is an intervention specialist who also teaches social studies.

In 2014, McBride was hired by Canton Central Catholic High School to teach world history and coach football, basketball and track. During his time there, the football team made it to the state finals in back-to-back seasons, the basketball team won a district championship, and a track athlete (thrower) qualified for the state meet.

In 2017, McBride was named the basketball coach at East Canton High School. In his second season, the team won 19 games and earned the district championship, losing to Division IV and Associated Press No. 1 rated Mansfield St. Joseph’s in a regional semifinal.

“We feel very fortunate to have coach McBride joining our Magics family and feel that he will not only build a strong high school and middle school program, but will also work with our youth programs to build a strong feeder system," Barberton Athletic Director John Sabol said in a statement. “He has demonstrated his ability to do this at Lake, Canton Central Catholic, and East Canton, and has worked with some outstanding mentors along the way in coach Tom McBride and coach Matt Creamer.”