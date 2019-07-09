PLAIN TWP. — Streets are being built and lots are being marked for the Fountains at Edgewood subdivision being developed around First Christian Church on Market Avenue N.

Work has begun at two sections of the planned unit development, which will cover the former golf course and wrap around the church. North of the church a new street intersects with Market Avenue N. To the south a street will tie in with the Stonehedge Development.

McKinley Edgewood Development, a partnership between Bob DeHoff and Bill Lemmon, has been working on the project since acquiring the land in 2014. First Christian bought the Edgewood Golf Course on 2002. It built the church, while a nine-hole golf course operated until 2013.

Plans call for 168 lots, with 105 villa single-family houses and 63 custom houses. A two-story, 75-unit senior apartment complex also is being considered.

The first phase has 38 lots for villas on the north end of the property. DeHoff said the villas will be built by Ryan Homes.

There are 16 lots on the south side of the development that are among the 63 larger custom lots that will be open to other area builders, DeHoff said.

Portions of the property along Market Avenue N and near the church will remain as open space with a pond. The Hoover Trail, which is part of the Stark Parks trail network, will pass through the subdivision and connect with other trails.

“I think it’s a nice amenity people will enjoy,” DeHoff said of tying into the trail network.

Getting to this point with the development has taken time for a number reasons. After buying the property, McKinley Edgewood made three requests before getting rezoning approved. The developers also wanted to be certain the market was ready for new housing before they started working on utilities last fall. Winter weather and the rain through the spring also slowed the project, DeHoff said.

People are showing interest in the lots, DeHoff said. Interest rates are low, which makes it a good time to build or buy, he said.