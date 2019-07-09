BRUNSWICK — Hot Head Burritos is giving away 250 free burritos on Friday as part of its "Customer Appreciation Celebration."

The restaurant, 3465 Center Road, will hand out one free burrito or bowl to the first 250 people in the door when they open at 11 a.m.

“We have been really fortunate to be a part of the Brunswick community for quite some time and wanted to give something back and serve Brunswick and its surroundings the best burrito around, for free," local Hot Head Burritos owner and franchisee Brian Spence said in a prepared statement.

Hot Head Burritos serves custom-built burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas.