Health systems to pool resources for growth as one of Summit County's biggest employers agrees to become part of suburban Detroit company.

A Michigan health system is acquiring Summa Health, Akron’s largest hospital system and one of Summit County’s biggest employers.

Summa has agreed to become part of suburban Detroit-based Beaumont Health.

Beaumont Health is Michigan’s largest health-care system, based on inpatient admissions and net patient revenue. It has annual revenues of $4.7 billion, eight hospitals and 38,000 employees.

A letter of intent has been signed for Akron-based Summa — with its $1.4 billion in revenues and 7,000 employees — to become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southfield, Michigan, hospital system.

The announcement was made to employees Tuesday morning. The organizations anticipate finalizing the partnership by the end of the year, after due diligence and approval from regulatory agencies.

Summa Health will maintain local leadership, including a local board and current President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny. The Summa name also will stay.

In addition, Summa will get three board seats on parent company Beaumont Health’s board.

Since October, Summa has been looking for a potential partner or opportunity to help Summa grow while maintaining local control, said Deveny in an interview Tuesday morning at Summa Akron City Hospital with Beaumont CEO John Fox.

“This was really about how to give Summa the opportunity to grow as an organization and expand our footprint,” Deveny said.

“With the headwinds of healthcare change that are going on — reimbursement changes, competition and expenses — we knew that cutting our way to sustainability wasn’t something we wanted to do and we’d already gone through that. The board was really focused on how to expand as an organization.”

No money will be exchanged between Summa and Beaumont, Deveny said, but the organizations will pool their resources and buy out Summa’s minority partner, Mercy Health, which merged last year with Maryland-based Bon Secours.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said as Summa has been "a pillar of the Summit County community for decades," the community has a vested interest in the organization's success.

"I encourage residents and patients to continue their support of this fine institution as Beaumont Health partners its services. Dr. Cliff Deveny has shown steadfast leadership in this process and I thank him for his commitment to our community," Shapiro said.

Akron Children's Hospital, which operates Summa's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Akron City Hospital, "believes in the value of collaboration and has long-standing, close ties with the adult health systems in the region,” President and CEO Grace Wakulchik said. “We view Summa’s announcement as positive. Beaumont Health is a well-respected health system from a neighboring state. It’s an exciting time at Summa – with a new medical tower – and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Dr. Deveny and his team on our NICU and other projects.”

The Summa acquisition is Beaumont’s first since the health system was formed by bringing together three organizations in 2014, Fox said.

“We were looking for a partner who had strong growth opportunities, was financially healthy — which Summa is — and was really looking at the future and to frankly make sure that Summa Health and what it does here locally is optimized in the future,” he said.

Beaumont does not have a health insurance arm and SummaCare was a strong key, Fox said.

“When we were looking at partnership opportunities, we looked at a lot and walked away from a lot,” Fox said. “One of our pieces was it would be nice to partner with somebody who’s got some competency in (insurance) and is in the Medicare Advantage and commercial. Summacare has done pretty well and we’re anxious to learn more about it.”

SummaCare will look to expand in its markets in northern Ohio, Deveny said. There are no immediate plans to bring the insurer into the Michigan market.

Summa also will be looking for other growth opportunities within Ohio, both Fox and Deveny said.

“There’s a lot of unmet needs,” Deveny said. “When you look around certain services like behavioral health services and womens’ services which have been closed down, there are opportunities to meet those needs.

“We still have a lot of people who leave this community to go to Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh for services,” he said. “With Beaumont’s partnership, we have the ability to fill those gaps. That’s the key right now. What are the local needs that need to be met and if other things come along and they’re accretive to both organizations, we would definitely explore those.”

Any expansion would be under the Summa name because “the Summa brand is recognized here locally. The Beaumont name is not,” Fox said.

The move positions Michigan’s biggest health system in the highly competitive Northeast Ohio market, where health care giant Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals dominate. The Cleveland Clinic owns Summa’s cross-town rival, Akron General.

Fox said Summa has done well with competition, which will continue.

“I think there’s plenty of growth opportunity here. We’re going to have good, healthy competition here. We’re going to have good healthy competition in Michigan,” he said. “I don’t think it’s bad and if we’re doing well, in terms of taking care of patients and families with quality service and staying affordable, we’ll continue to do well.”

In its search, Deveny said the health system looked at “literally everybody within the region and large health systems within 200 to 300 miles.”

Summa Board Chair Anthony Lockhart said the board established the goals of local control and growth early on.

“What Beaumont brought to us was checking all of the boxes on all of those critical areas: having local control, financial stability, enabling us to expand our clinical offerings and the similar cultures between the systems,” Lockhart said.

One of Beaumont’s strategic goals is to become a regional health care leader.

“The planned addition of Summa Health allows us to take one step closer to achieving this key strategic priority,” Beaumont Health Board Chair John Lewis said.

Fox said Beaumont also continues to invest in Michigan and will launch 30 new urgent care centers this year, will build a new mental health hospital in Dearborn and three new outpatient campuses in suburban Detroit..

Summa's health system includes Akron City, Barberton and St. Thomas hospitals, SummaCare insurance, standalone emergency departments and outpatient and physician offices.

Summa is still recovering from a rough 2017. It went into a financial free-fall after an abrupt switch of its longtime emergency medicine physician group on New Year's Day 2017.

Then-CEO Dr. Thomas Malone resigned weeks after hundreds of doctors voted no confidence in his leadership. A national accrediting agency ultimately revoked the hospital's ability to train resident emergency department doctors because of numerous deficiencies following the staffing switch.

Summa has been turning its financial numbers around. Summa ended last year $24 million in the black, Deveny said Tuesday, with a $52 million turnaround through May. Summa ended 2018 with a $9 million operating income. Summa's creditworthiness was also upgraded in November by Moody's Investor Services to "stable" from "negative" a year earlier. Moody's cited Summa's significant operating improvement achieved in 2018, strong liquidity and cash reserves, leading market position and ongoing growth strategies.

But challenges remain. The emergency medicine residency program application to restart was denied in September by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education. Summa has declined to release the reasons and has said it is still the health system’s goal to have residents again in 2020. Summa confirmed recently that it has re-applied a second time is awaiting a decision in the fall.

The closure of the emergency medicine residency program, effective in July 2017, meant 21 trainees in what was to be a three-year program had to find new programs. Most left the area, with a few going to Akron General.

In June 2017 as Deveny was cutting hundreds of jobs and facing a $60 million loss, he warned employees and the community that unless the health system could right itself, “"I can assure you the name on our badges will no longer say Summa Health, our employees at all levels of the organization and our community will see unprecedented change, and our independent physicians will be faced with the reality of what it means to practice in a community that no longer has an independent, local option for them."

Deveny on Tuesday said Summa was able to right itself and find the right partner to maintain Summa’s name and local control.

Fox said he did not see the challenges Summa faced as negatives.

“More important is how they managed their way through it and did it so successfully. We’re all going to hit air pockets of turbulence.”

