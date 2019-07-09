A new, free course will be offered beginning Wednesday to assist Summit County residents facing foreclosure.

Topics will include loan modification programs, the foreclosure process, bankruptcy and other strategies for keeping your home.

“Without appropriate knowledge, it can be difficult to navigate the foreclosure process,” Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones said in a press release.

The course grew out of a similar program that Community Legal Aid facilitates in Stark County.

The course will be required of all Summit County homeowners pursuing foreclosure mediation, but also will be offered to the general public. It will be offered at various Akron-Summit County Public Library branches throughout the county.

The first course will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Norton library branch, 3930 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

For more information, visit www.communitylegalaid.org/events or call 1-800-998-9545. Those interested can also stop by the Summit County Courthouse for more information.