COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 12 people were killed in 12 traffic crashes throughout the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which began Wednesday and ended Sunday.

Troopers also made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 809 crashes and provided assistance to more than 4,500 motorists.

“Impaired driving is a risk to everyone’s safety on our roads,” patrol Superintendent Col. Richard S. Fambro said in a news release. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, there were four fatal crashes that killed eight people.