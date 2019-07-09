WOOSTER — An Orrville man will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to sexually abusing two girls between 2014 and 2018.

Bryyton Love, 27, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was initially indicted on July 30, 2018, and charged with five counts of rape and nine counts of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors dismissed the additional charges in exchange for Love’s guilty pleas.

The 14-year prison sentence, which is two years shy of the maximum sentence in the case, was also part of the plea agreement. After Love’s release from prison, he will be on probation for five years, and must register as a tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, Judge Mark K. Wiest said.

Wiest, who presided over the case, gave Love credit for the 342 days he served in the Wayne County Jail awaiting trial or a change of plea. Love has been in jail since his arrest on July 31, 2018, and was held in lieu of 10 percent of a $25,000 bond, court records show. The case was set to go to a jury trial beginning Monday morning before the parties in the case reached the plea agreement.

Orrville police began investigating Love after the younger of the two girls told the older girl, her sister, that Love had abused her when she was 11 years old, senior assistant prosecuting attorney John Williams said during Love’s hearing Monday. The younger girl is now 13.

The older girl, who was between 11 and 13 years old at the time of the abuse, told her younger sister that Love had abused her, too, Williams said. The two girls then went to the Wayne County Children’s Advocacy Center for an interview, and disclosed the abuse.

Before Love was sentenced, the mother of the two girls spoke, and said the 14-year sentence was not enough for what Love did to her daughters.

“You are a sick individual, and you deserve more than you are getting today,” she said.

Love’s attorney, John Leonard of the public defenders office, said Love takes full responsibility for his actions. Love declined to make a statement to the court.

