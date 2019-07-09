STREETSBORO — Plans are in the works for an expansion of the Event Center at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

According to plans submitted to the city, the existing banquet center will more than double its space.

The new addition will be connected to the existing hall on the south side. According to plans, the new banquet area will total nearly 6,400 square feet. The total occupancy for the facility is now 290, according to plans. The addition includes space for 240 people.

That includes a vestibule entry area with office space on one side and a coat room on the other side, as well as a mechanical and electrical room and storage room for tables. Boulder Creek also plans to add a 776 square feet to the kitchen.

Joe Salemi, who’s listed in plans as the agent for Boulder Creek, was unavailable for comment.

Mayor Glenn Broska said the facility has received site plan approval from the Streetsboro Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I think he’s moving dirt over there,” Broska said.

The enlarged hall should help fill a niche within the city, he added.

“There’s not another venue like that in the city that can seat that amount of people,” said the mayor. “I think it’s a great addition and something we really need in town. It’s something we’ve been asking the hotels for, was to put in some kind of convention space and provide the ability to have large gatherings.”

Broska said the enlarged hall should be able to accommodate weddings and other parties, as well as corporate meetings.

“I know a lot of large companies in town are looking for that type of space quite often,” he said.

Located at 9700 Page Road, the addition will include a peaked roof with shingles matching the existing banquet facility. The focal point of the street-facing side will be a peaked vestibule with columns and windows setting off a central doorway. The south elevation will include a large set of windows, which will light the banquet area.

A concrete walking path will provide access to the new entrance from a roundabout that serves as a drop-off point for visitors, according to plans.

