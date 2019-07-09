AKRON

Teen injured

in drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man reported that he was shot Monday afternoon while driving his car in Goodyear Heights.

The teen said he was driving with his 16-year-old girlfriend in the area of Second Avenue and Fuller Street at 1 p.m. when an "unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle started shooting at him," police said. The victim, who was shot in the left ankle, then drove himself to Summa Akron City Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening. The girlfriend was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.





Zoo to hold beer

and wine event

The Akron Zoo will host a Brew at the Zoo on July 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature 20 breweries and wineries, four food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets include eight tastings and a souvenir glass.

Tickets are $27 for Akron Zoo members, $33 for non-members.

For more information, visit akronzoo.org. All guests must be 21 years or older, including designated drivers. Children and infants will not be admitted.

BARBERTON

Cominsky celebration

continues with banner



Barberton will continue to celebrate the city’s current favorite son Wednesday with a banner dedication on Norton Avenue.

On Monday night, City Council commended Atlanta Falcons rookie John Cominsky in a brief ceremony at council chambers.

While in town this week, the former Barberton High School football star is hosting the John Cominsky's Magics Youth Football Camp with Magics high school football coach Tony Gotto and his staff.

Next week, he’s scheduled to be at the Falcon’s training camp.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Barberton All-Sports Boosters and the Barberton City Schools will present a banner dedication for the NFL rookie. The boosters group bought the banner in Cominsky’s honor.

Camp enrollment is open for students in first through sixth grades. There is a fee. For more information, contact Gotto at 330-858-6525 or email tgotto@gmail.com.

BATH

Trustees approve

$14.08 million budget

Trustees unanimously voted Monday to approve the township's 2020 operations budget.

The $14,077,025 total is a 1.7 percent increase over this year’s budget, according to township Administrator Vito Sinopoli.

The majority of the growth is due to contractual wage and benefit increases of 1.25 percent scheduled to take effect next year, he said.

Budget highlights include: $3,889,251 for the police department; $2,380,492 for the fire department; $2,299,800 for the service department; $685,000 for parks and $586,000 for permanent improvement projects including construction of an additional salt barn and $120,000 for work at Historic Bath Town Hall.

COLUMBUS

Ohio patrol: 12 fatal crashes

over July Fourth weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 12 people were killed in 12 traffic crashes throughout the state during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which began Wednesday and ended Sunday.

Troopers also made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges. The patrol responded to 809 crashes and provided assistance to more than 4,500 motorists.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, there were four fatal crashes that killed eight people.

SUMMIT COUNTY

New foreclosure class

is free for residents

A new, free course will be offered beginning Wednesday to assist Summit County residents facing foreclosure.

Topics will include loan modification programs, the foreclosure process, bankruptcy and other strategies for keeping your home.

The course will be required of all Summit County homeowners pursuing foreclosure mediation, but also will be offered to the general public. It will be offered at various Akron-Summit County Public Library branches.

The first course will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Norton branch, 3930 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

For more information, visit www.communitylegalaid.org/events or call 800-998-9545.