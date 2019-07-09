Stark Parks will seek a tax increase to finance further expansion of its popular recreational trail network.

Voters will see a 1.2-mill property tax levy on the Nov. 5 election ballot that would generate $8.67 million annually over its eight-year life cycle. The issue is a request to replace an existing 1-mill levy and approve an additional 0.2 of a mill.

“The reasoning is we just completed a five-year survey,” said Robert Fonte, director of the Stark County Park District. “The public has indicated they like what we are doing and they want more of it. They want us to continue to connect things.”

Currently, the county park system has a 1-mill property tax that generates about $7 million annually. Rather than renew that levy at its current taxing rate, county park officials are seeking a higher taxing rate. Replacing the 1-mill portion of the tax would match it up with present property valuations, which tend to be higher.

Under the new tax, if approved, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $42 annually, roughly $16.68 more than they currently pay.

Starting with development in the 1990s of what is now known as the Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park in western Stark County, county park officials have been extending recreational trails in various communities and townships. The Towpath Trail runs along the old Ohio & Erie Canal through Canal Fulton, Massillon and Navarre, attracting, runners, hikers and bikers.

Examples of these trails are the Stark Electric Railway Trail in the northeast section of Canton, The the Iron Horse Trail in the Alliance area.

Stark Parks has “about 123 (miles) of trail,” Fonte said. “And that doesn’t count the ones we are building right now.”

When developing new recreational trails, county park officials often will partner with other cities and villages, or even the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“It cost money,” Fonte said. “Every project is a little different. They are a little different depending on who owns the land, where the grants come from. Typically, we do the trail construction, but not all the time.”

Some communities, such as Louisville, have not yet received a major presence of a county recreational trail. But Mayor Patricia Fallot of Louisville said she “absolutely” would welcome a recreational trail in that city.

“I think it is great that we support them and have some walking paths,” Fallot said. “The hope is to make connection with Alliance, Canton. It would be nice to have one that goes clear into Minerva.”

County park officials are developing the Nickel Plate Trail, which eventually will connect Metzger Park in southern Louisville with the Minerva area.

But expanding recreational trails is not the only project county park officials have in mind. Another is constructing restrooms.

“It is not just restrooms on the trails,” Fonte said. “It is restrooms in the parks.”

