The Tyus brothers had a "mission to kill" on the streets of Akron — and the target didn’t matter, prosecutors say.

Orlando and Donyea Tyus and a female accomplice each were to claim one life.

“Who were their targets?” Assistant Prosecutor Jon Baumoel asked Tuesday during his opening statement in the brothers’ murder trial. “It didn’t matter what they looked like or what they were doing. It was body for body.”

“They were going to kill — for the sake of killing,” Baumoel said.

Defense attorneys, however, questioned the credibility of Cheyenne James, the Tyus brothers’ alleged accomplice, and argued two other men who knew James were responsible for the random shootings on July 7 of last year that left two people dead.

“Other than Cheyenne, there is no witness identification of our clients,” said Mike George, who is representing Donyea Tyus with attorney Jeff James. “Who are the two black males with her?”

The Tyus brothers’ joint trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty’s courtroom began with jury selection Monday — which took the entire day — and a visit Tuesday morning to the sites of two fatal shootings and one shooting attempt. This was followed by opening statements and the start of testimony by officers and a few witnesses.

There will be a break in the trial Wednesday, with it resuming Thursday when James is expected to testify. The trial likely will last into next week.

Donyea Dorune Tyus, 30, and Orlando Pedro Tyus, 28, are both charged with two counts each of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability. Both brothers are prohibited from having firearms because both of them have previous felony convictions.

Prosecutors say the brothers shot and killed Bonn Rassavong, 46, and Robert McCall, 58, in separate shootings that spanned the city in the early morning hours of July 7. They say two other potential victims survived because a gun malfunctioned.

