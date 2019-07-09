RAVENNA — A Mantua Township woman accused of stabbing a co-worker during an argument at a Streetsboro assisted living facility in April 2018 is now serving six months in the Portage County Jail.

Emilie Brunswick, 20, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in February. She was sentenced Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

The incident happened between Brunswick and a co-worker who were then employed at Gardens of the Western Reserve at 9975 Greentree Parkway in Streetsboro.

According to Streetsboro police, there was never any danger to the residents at the home. A former owner of the facility told the Record-Courier at the time the incident took place during a shift change in an employee lounge that residents didn’t have access to.

Once Brunswick completes her jail sentence, she will be on probation for five years. If she violates the probation, she faces four years in prison.

A current employee at the nursing home said that Brunswick no longer works at the facility and the facility has changed ownership since the incident.

Assistant Portage County prosecutor Steve Michniak said in court on Monday that the victim’s injuries were “extensive,” saying she had several cuts and bruises and had scarring and nerve damage from the incident.

Brunswick’s attorney, Patricia Smith, noted that the victim got out of the hospital the next day.

Smith said Brunswick had recently gotten out of an abusive relationship and that history caused her to react the way she had. However, Smith said the victim and Brunswick were “toe to toe, they were having words,” and the victim was provoking Brunswick.

“This is totally out of character, and she has never been in any situation like this before,” Smith said.

The victim did not attend the hearing. Michniak said the victim had asked for the judge to take the case seriously.

Family members and friends of Brunswick’s spoke at the hearing and wrote letters to Judge Becky Doherty, who heard the case. Doherty said all of those were favorable. Both of the speakers in court Monday said they were surprised when they heard about what had happened, because it seemed out of character for Brunswick.

Brunswick said she regretted her actions at the assisted living facility.

“I should have walked away,” she said.

