A Kent man was reportedly assaulted after he attempted to throw a burrito in a trash can, missed and struck someone with it.

According to Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis, at about midnight on Sunday, the 19-year-old man was walking along the path on the West Main Street bridge in Kent, eating a burrito. He decided he didn’t want the burrito anymore and tried to throw it in a trash can, but missed and hit someone walking on the path below the bridge.

Two people then assaulted the man, Lewis said. They have not been arrested and there are no suspects.

The man had several injuries to his face and was treated at University Hospitals Kent Health Center, Lewis said.

The Kent Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department’s dispatch line at 330-673-7732.