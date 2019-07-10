You don't like to spin like a top.

Or hold on for dear life on a speeding roller coaster that seems to touch the clouds.

So what's a timid person to do at Cedar Point — aside from holding the thrill seekers' personal belongs?

Actually there's a lot to do and enjoy sans the terror.

The Sandusky amusement park is best known for its record-breaking rides and roller coasters that seem to test human endurance, but it has also quietly invested in attractions and amenities for the non-thrill seekers.

Take a stroll past all the beautiful flowers and landscaping and even stop for a spell at these 14 things to do that shouldn't induce a heart attack.

Take in the past



Some of the trees along Frontier Trail are as old as the park itself. They provide a perfect canopy for a leisurely walk through a historic settlement that's full of shops to poke your head into and places to eat and grab a drink.

There's even an old fort and an old mill to see firsthand how things were done back in the proverbial good ol' days. A Cedar Point photo must is a picture in the ol' stockade.

Soar above the midway

One of the fastest and most scenic ways to take in Cedar Point's iconic Midway is to climb aboard the old-school cable cars that ferry riders from the carousel in the front of the park to the far end of the midway where the classic Corkscrew roller coaster makes its turn.

The Sky Ride reaches a top height of 92 feet and offers a sea gull's view of Lake Erie and much of the park. The ride operators do a pretty good job of making sure it stays put while you get on and off, but be sure to heed their warnings to watch your head when getting in and out.

Be part of the show

The park's new attraction this summer is Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island and is made for non-riders. Guests take a stroll onto the island on paths near the old Shoot the Rapids attraction and walk right into the middle of a choose-your-own adventure.

You'll encounter a cast of characters living in a frontier settlement who have been feuding for years.

It is so-called "Truce Day" and the island has reopened to visitors for the first time in years. There is a woman living in a boat that shipwrecked on the island and even an emu farm complete with a pen of the very, very odd looking birds. The settlers will chat it up with you and ask you to help with their daily chores or send you off on errands.

The best part of the island is the comfy chairs, porch-like swings and hammocks for a snooze.

A Sunday drive

Cedar Point loves its antique cars. It loves the classic ride so much it has two of them. Both of the attractions offer a quiet diversion aboard cars of yesteryear when life just putt-putt-putted along.

This is also a good chance to be the backseat driver and offer, ahem, friendly advice to young whippersnappers behind the wheel. And rest easy knowing the metal track in the middle of the road will ensure the Model T doesn't tumble off the road and cause your untimely demise.

Barnyard friends

Cedar Point is home to a barnyard collection of friendly and ravenous farm animals. Situated off the Frontier Trail, the barnyard features an assortment of farm friends including pigs and goats to pet and even feed.

It is also home to one of the painted Ohio bicentennial barns that marked the state's birthday some years back. And for some strange reason, the barnyard also has a camel. Just be sure to stay out of spitting distance.

Spectacular view

The Windseeker, situated along the Lake Erie shoreline, may seem a bit ambitious for the timid at heart. It reaches a mind-numbing height of 301 feet. But that's where the scary part ends. Guests climb aboard seats — think of it as a well-secured porch swing — and the ride slowly lifts and turns its riders up at the top.

Aside from the unmatched view, the soaring music as the ride lifts you up is awe-inspiring, and you will be hard-pressed to not feel like you could conquer the world.

Take in a show

The park has spent a lot of energy and effort to improve its live entertainment offerings. There are show venues throughout the park, from a traditional theater to an old-time saloon. For the kids, Snoopy and the gang perform throughout the day, and there's even a show for thrill seekers that features crazy acrobatic stunts.

Some of the best shows are unexpected finds like the band that performs on the beach or on the outdoor stage at the new BackBeatQue restaurant.

One giant wheel

Cedar Point doesn't do anything small. For proof, take the Giant Wheel. This is not your typical Ferris wheel. With 36 cabins it reaches a height of 136 feet and has the most lights of any ride in the park. It is a sight to behold at night when it's all lit up, and the view from the top is not too shabby either.





Boardwalk walk

You can get your hand stamped and take a walk outside of the park along the Cedar Point Boardwalk that stretches all the way from the main parking lot to beyond the historic Hotel Breakers.

Not only can you take in the sights and smells of Lake Erie but you also get a cool, up-close view of the rides, like the Gatekeepers roller coaster. You can even wander into the lobby of the beautiful Hotel Breakers where there's a bar and a Starbucks. (Be sure to check out the paintings and historic photos on the walls.)

Catch a train

The old Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad has been around since 1963 and takes passengers on a trip from a station by the Millennium Force roller coaster to a station by the latest coaster, the Steel Vengeance.

A round-trip ride covers about 2 miles and takes you past rides and attractions and over some bridges. There are some fun scenes including a skeleton village, a Wild West shootout and a Western town that is on fire. The steam engines are all relics of a bygone era and bear the names of folks special to the park's history, such as former owner G.A. Boeckling.

Artists at work

Cedar Point is home to its fair share of artists.

But there is one area where you can take a seat and rest for a while and be mesmerized by the artistry of glass blowing. It is amazing how these men and women take a glob of molten glass and work it into something so pretty. They are also pretty chatty and talk about each step in the process and answer questions from the audience.





History lesson

All things Cedar Point history have a home in the park's museum located in an appropriately stately looking building in a town square area of the park not far from the Maverick roller coaster.

There are lots of pictures and park mementos here including a Gemini roller coaster car you can climb aboard for a photo and even some wooden replicas of other coasters. This is also a nice place to seek shelter when one of those daily historic storms blow in from Lake Erie.

Ride a fast horse

Cedar Point has a pair of carousels. One fast. One not so much.

The park's classic carousel is right inside of the entrance and is the first ride you encounter. Built in 1912 and installed in the park in 1946, it is Cedar Point's oldest operating ride.

Head down the Midway to find the super cool Cedar Downs at Cedar Point. This racing derby attraction dates back to 1921 and was a staple at the old Euclid Beach Park until it closed. This ride zips right along so be sure to hold on for dear life and in the words of the ride operator, "Enjoy your ride."

The whole point

Sometimes lost amid the hullabaloo of the roller coasters, Snoopy and funnel cakes is the point of Cedar Point.

The park will celebrate its 150th birthday next year. Sure the rides are fun, but the secret to its success and reason generations of families and sea gulls have returned year after year is its location. Situated on a peninsula with Lake Erie on both sides, there is perhaps no more scenic park anywhere in the world.

There are a lot of things to see and do inside of the park gates, but it would truly be a shame to not take off your shoes and stick your toes in the sand.

Bring along a blanket and a swimsuit (there is a bathhouse at the beach to change in) and take a dip in Lake Erie just like they did back in 1870 long before the first roller coaster was ever built there.

The beach offers a nice respite to soak in the sights and some rays. Just be sure to bring along the sunscreen, because the worst Cedar Point souvenir is a sunburn.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.