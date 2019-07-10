Downtown Akron is getting shorter.

The 120-foot radio antenna that for decades has sat on top of the city's tallest structure, the Huntington Bank building — formerly the FirstMerit and First National building — at 106 S. Main St. is coming down today.

The antenna is not being used, said Western Reserve Public Media, which owns the antenna.

The antenna has been part of downtown Akron since the 1950s, according to Western Reserve Public Media. It was used to broadcast WAKR at one point and WEAO (Channel 49) in the 1970s.

Canton Erectors is taking down the antenna using a large crane.

The public can watch the work in progress via live webcams mounted on the nearby PNC Bank building by going to Westernreservepublicmedia.org/camera