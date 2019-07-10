Fast-food spots are celebrating National French Fry Day this Saturday with free or discounted fries.

Among chains with local operations, Burger Fi , Penn Station East Coast Subs and Sheetz are on the free-fry bandwagon (frywagon?).

At Penn Station East Coast, customers will receive a free small fry with any sandwich purchase. The fries are fresh cut, says Cincinnati-headquartered Penn Station.

At BurgerFi, customers can get a regular order of fries for $1 all day.

Customers must mention the offer in order to get the $1 fries. The offer isn’t valid with online, phone, in-app or delivery orders. The fries are hand cut, BurgerFi says.

Meanwhile, at Sheetz, the focus is on the Sheetz app. Customers will get a free bag of fries when ordering through the Sheetz app.

Go to www.Sheetz.com/App for more information.

The French and Belgians both claim that fries were invented in their respective countries.

I’m English and we stay out of the dispute. We call fries chips, as in fish and chips.







