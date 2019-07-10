JACKSON TWP. — Trustees rejected a zoning change request from a local developer hoping to carve 62 lots from a 32-acre farm north of Stuhldreher Street and Hills & Dales Road NW.

Developers of Julian Farms hoped officials would allow for a smaller lot size in the development. The former family farm is zoned for rural residential lots that are at least 20,000 square feet, and developers wanted R-1 residential lots that are at least 14,500 square feet.

After a one hour hearing, trustees determined there wasn’t a good reason for reducing the lot size. Their decision followed the recommendation of the township’s zoning commission, which last month denied the request.

Trustees also expressed their dismay that the proposed development already had been submitted to the county with the R-1 lot size before a final ruling on the zoning change request.

So far the developers, led by Jim Camp of Cutler Real Estate, have submitted a preliminary plan covering streets and water lines to the planning commission. That plan received preliminary approval during a meeting Tuesday night, but likely faces changes because the zoning change was denied.

Camp told trustees that the zoning change fit in with similar zoning in the area, citing nearby developments that have R-1 zoning, as well as R-3 and R-4 residential zoning that allows apartments and duplexes.

Plans were to build houses ranging between 2,700 and 3,500 square feet, with a starting price of $350,000. Current township residents are seeking that type of housing, but unable to find it in the township, Camp told trustees.

Several residents living near the proposed development spoke against the change. Most were concerned that adding 62 new houses would add to traffic problems already in the area.

Several residents who live on Vineyard Avenue NW, which is east of the farm, were concerned traffic from the new development would use their street to access Hills & Dales Road NW.

“Our little street wasn’t built for a lot of traffic coming through there,” Susan Smith, a Vineyard Avenue NW resident, told trustees.

Vineyard residents also mentioned that when they bought their houses they anticipated the Julian family one day would sell their farm for housing. They accepted that situation, knowing the property was zoned rural residential, the same as their property.

Vineyard Avenue residents said they dislike that developers would seek new zoning.

“To change the rules now would have a significant negative value on our property,” said Rich Fuller, who lives on the street.

In the end, trustees indicated they didn’t believe changing the zoning to allow for smaller lots was warranted. Trustees Todd Hawke and John Pizzino said they understood the concerns resident had with traffic in the area, and how it could become worse with a new housing development.

Trustee Jamie Walters pointed out that all property bordering the farm is zoned rural residential. “So when I take all of these factors into consideration and look at it, I think this would be a beautiful (rural residential) development,” he said.

The farm’s address is 7291 Stuhldreher St. NW, although it now sits on Julian Street NW. Stuhldreher Street was redirected to create an intersection with Perry Drive and Hills & Dales NW. Julian Street is a former section of Stuhldreher Street.

