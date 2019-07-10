The Junior League of Akron will host an open house Aug. 8 for women interested in becoming members of the 93-year-old organization that focuses on building leadership skills through community projects.

The open house will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For location and more information, call the Junior League of Akron office at 330-836-4905 or email info@juniorleagueakron.org.

The Junior League of Akron said in a news release that members are “business owners, working mothers, professional women and stay-at-home moms who are

committed to community service.” They represent more than 28 communities across Greater Akron.

The Junior League does not require sponsorship of new members, who must work in or be a resident of the Greater Akron Area and be at least 21 years old at the time of application.