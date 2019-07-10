The Norton, Copley and Barberton police departments are looking for residents to attend the Southern Summit Citizens Police Academy.

The goal of the program is to provide insight on the responsibilities and operations of the police departments. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience how the police department functions in the community with hands-on training.

The 12-week program, which begins Aug. 13, will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the location rotating among the three departments. Graduation is Oct. 29.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and cannot have any criminal history other than minor traffic violations. They also must be physically able to participate in class training, commit to attend the weekly three-hour training sessions and sign any required waivers or agreements.

Applications are available online at www.cityofnorton.org or can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Norton Police Department, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive.