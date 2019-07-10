COLUMBUS — Tuition, fees and housing costs are officially going up at Ohio State University this fall.

The university’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to approve a 3.3% increase in tuition and fees and a 2.2% increase in housing fees for incoming in-state freshman.

The trustees — 10 of 19 who were present at Wednesday's meeting — also approved a 4.8% increase to the school’s non-resident surcharge, which out-of-state students pay on top of base tuition.

Rates are frozen for students for four years under Ohio State’s tuition guarantee program.

The tuition and fee increase for in-state students comes out to about $358 more than last year’s rate. Tuition and fees will total about $11,000 per year for incoming first-year students under the new rates. Adding in the most popular housing and dining plans, the total cost for incoming students would be about $23,000, the university said.

President Michael V. Drake said the value of an Ohio State education is a focus of university officials.

"Affordability and access are important to make sure that that great value is available to our students, and so we think about these things very, very seriously every day, and I appreciate the board's focus on those issues and the discussions today," he said.

Ohio State officials said tuition and fee increases are in line with language in the biennial state budget.

The current language within the nearly $69 million state budget allows state universities to increase tuition equal to the average rate of inflation, plus another 2%. Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal on the spending bill, but passed an interim budget to run through July 17.

Trustees also approved a 2% increase in student health insurance costs.