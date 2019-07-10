A fistfight in East Akron turned into a shootout Monday night.

Three people were injured.

Akron police responded to a report of shots being fired at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane. They found two victims with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, while a 21-year-old was shot in the arm, leg and back. Both were taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Police said the 23-year-old victim got into a fistfight. Meanwhile, another person pulled out a handgun and started shooting. Another man ran to a vehicle, grabbed a gun and started shooting.

Both shooters fled the scene, police said.

While officers were at the hospital, a third gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room. He had been shot in the leg. The victim, Kaari J. Jones, 22, of Akron, was charged with felonious assault after police accused him of being involved in the fistfight and then shooting the 23-year-old.

The identity of the other shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.