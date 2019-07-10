Marvelous movie

This week's free Movies@Main at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will feature "Captain Marvel" of Marvel comics fame. The movie features Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The movie will be shown at Akron-Summit Public Library in downtown Akron.

Wine and song

The Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features local musicians and a variety of Ohio wineries. Admission is $20 for adults and includes wine tasting and taking in the historical buildings.

Food and cars

There will be a Bicentennial Car Show in Copley on Sunday. The second annual Copley Township Car Show will be in the Copley Community Park. A wide variety of vehicles will be on display. The show begins at 10 a.m. but the day starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. During the car show, food trucks also will be on hand.

That's Italian!



The 72nd annual Italian-American Festival will set up shop in and around Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday with Italian food and entertainment. Admission is free.

Snake walk



The Snakes of Summit Metro Parks program runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Participants will take a hike with a naturalist to look for and discuss the variety of snakes that call the park home. The program will be in Hampton Hills Park at 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road.

Dance battle

Dance coach Dianna Williams will bring her Dancing Dolls team, and the show "Bring It" to the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $29.75. For more, visit akroncivic.com.