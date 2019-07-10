AKRON

Police say fistfight

turned into shootout

Three men were injured Monday when a fistfight in East Akron turned into a shootout.

Akron police responded to a report of shots being fired at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane. They found two victims with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg, while a 21-year-old was shot in the arm, leg and back. Both were taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Police said the 23-year-old victim got into a fistfight. Meanwhile, another person pulled out a handgun and started shooting. Another man ran to a vehicle, grabbed a gun and started shooting.

Both shooters fled the scene, police said.

While officers were at the hospital, a third gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room. He had been shot in the leg. The victim, Kaari J. Jones, 22, of Akron, was charged with felonious assault after police accused him of being involved in the fistfight and then shooting the 23-year-old.

The identity of the other shooter is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490.

GREEN

SR 619 closed at Myersville

for roundabout project

The city is warning motorists that the state Route 619-Myersville Road intersection is closed until Aug. 20 for the construction of a roundabout.

City officials are advising motorists to use Arlington Road, Cleveland Avenue and Greensburg Road as a detour for Route 619; and Sweitzer Road, Cleveland and Kreighbaum Road as a detour for Myersville.

KENT

Beat down reportedly

follows flying burrito

A Kent man was reportedly assaulted after he attempted to throw a burrito in a trash can, missed and struck someone with it.

According to Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis, at about midnight Sunday, the 19-year-old man was walking along the path on the West Main Street bridge in Kent, eating a burrito. He decided he didn’t want the burrito anymore and tried to throw it in a trash can, but missed and hit someone walking on the path below the bridge.

Two people then assaulted the man, Lewis said. They have not been arrested and there are no suspects.

The man had several injuries to his face and was treated at University Hospitals Kent Health Center, Lewis said.

Kent police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-673-7732.

SOUTHERN SUMMIT COUNTY

Area residents sought



for police program

The Norton, Copley and Barberton police departments are looking for residents to attend the Southern Summit Citizens Police Academy.

The goal of the program is to provide insight on the responsibilities and operations of the police departments. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience how a department functions in the community with hands-on training.

The 12-week program, which begins Aug. 13, will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the location rotating among the three departments. Graduation is Oct. 29.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and cannot have any criminal history other than minor traffic violations. They also must be physically able to participate in class training, commit to attend the weekly three-hour training sessions and sign required waivers and agreements.

Applications are available online at www.cityofnorton.org or can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Norton Police Department, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive.

STARK COUNTY

Sobriety checkpoints

planned for Thursday

The Stark County Sheriff's Office along with other members of the OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints Thursday in Lake Township.

