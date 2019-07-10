FAIRLAWN — Julia Baron and Steven "Skip" Radwany of Bath have been named the recipients of the sixth annual Stewart’s Caring Place Spirit Award.

The nonprofit said Baron and Radwany are great advocates for Stewart’s Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center.

The 16th annual Butterfly Gala benefiting Stewart’s Caring Place will take place July 20. The money raised will support programs and services provided to individuals and families touched by cancer. Tickets can be purchased online at StewartsCaringPlace.org or by phone at 330-836-1772.

This year’s Gala will be hosted at the home of Chuck and Amy Gray of Bath. Guests of the event will enjoy cocktails, dinner, a live and silent auction, and dancing.