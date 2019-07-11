Akron Public Schools dedicated its new administration building Thursday to former superintendent Sylvester Small.

The Sylvester Small Administration Building sits at 10 N. Main St., housing 400 school district employees that were previously split between two facilities. Most departments moved into the new building this spring.

Small was on hand for the dedication.

"Everything in my 38 years of working in Akron Public Schools was about our students, about children and families," Small said. "I was honored to serve our kids and to lead the district as its superintendent for those seven years and to work to make a difference for our community."

A floor of the building was also dedicated to the late former superintendent Conrad C. Ott, who served the district for 25 years. The former Conrad C. Ott Staff Development Center on Steiner Avenue in Firestone Park is now housed inside the North Main administration building.

Jeanne Ott, the late superintendent's wife, also attended the dedication.

Superintendent David James said the staff was "enthusiastic" about the move.

"We are in a great place to be an even better school district now as we prepare to begin the 2019-20 school year," he said.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.