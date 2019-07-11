COPLEY — A special township trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday is expected to focus on how to pay for a new municipal safety building.

Trustees will discuss whether to include funding for the proposed building in a fire department levy that would be placed on the November ballot. That's an approach Board of Trustees President Bruce Koellner, who sits on the safety building committee, said he would not favor.

An architect's rendering envisions a campus-like setting facing Cleveland-Massillon Road that includes the safety building to house the police and fire departments connected to the south side of township hall.

Trustees asked for figures from the Summit County County Fiscal Office on what adding 1 mill would generate when added to the fire department's 2.5-mill continuous levy or increasing to 3.5 mills a three-year, 3.3-mill levy that generates $1.63 million a year.

The tentative cost estimate is $14.4 million for a three-story 39,500 square foot facility adjacent to the 1540 S. Cleveland Massillon township hall. More than two dozen residents from neighboring Westview Estates — the oldest housing development in Copley — showed up at the board's Tuesday meeting to oppose the proposed building site.

Many of their objections were summed up in a letter drafted by Karl Drive residents Jeffrey and Jan Giles, who argued that the Cleveland-Massillon Road site would adversely affect the "quality of life'' and ''sense of community" because "very little direct effort to inform the neighbors impacted by this project was made beforehand."

The letter points to potential flooding problems, noise and light pollution and to other potential sites for sale, including Gamauf Hardware, a vacant Bank One building, an old Dollar General site and another off Sunset Drive that Koellner favors. At one point, the Sunset Drive site was considered for a new $5 million, 27,767-square-foot police headquarters building.

In addition to not wanting to look at a three-story structure from the front window of his Hammond Drive home, Bob Peiffer a chemical industry environmental safety engineer, worried about potential water runoff. "We can't handle what it is doing now," he said.

"We cannot imagine that any Copley resident would want this large building and complex [running 24 hours a day] in their own backyard, said Jeffrey Giles. It would be 50 feet from his backyard.

Trustee Scott Dressler said similar opposition surfaced against building the fire department's satellite Stoney Hill station off Scenicview Drive, and for which overtime nearby residents' opposition changed to appreciation. Trustee Helen Humphrys said building on the Cleveland-Massillon Road site would save the township $1 million.

The Sunset Drive site was one of two considered by Horne & King, the Dublin-based architecture firm which designed both the proposed police department headquarters and the municipal safety building and evaluated both sites. The department's current home is the township hall's first floor.

Longtime Copley resident James Waters, 90, said he thought the trustees' decision to build at the Cleveland-Massillon site is final. "This is gonna be done. We can't stop it," he said.

Koellner insisted that the site is not "a foregone conclusion," adding that he doesn't oppose a new home for firefighters and does want one built. In attempting to allay fears expressed by residents, he said Horne & King's station design surprised him and paid considerable attention to abatement of water runoff. From the front, the view would be that of a two-story building.

Interior design includes training space, a triage area, space for patrol officers and detective quarters, training areas, bays for police and fire vehicles. And more importantly for Koellner, a former firefighter, showers and a firefighters' laundry, where potentially harmful chemicals that cling to fire turnout gear and skin from a fire can be washed away.