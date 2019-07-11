JACKSON TWP. — Jimmy’s on Portage is calling it quits.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday, the restaurant and night spot announced its final day will be Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing Jimmy’s On Portage will be shutting its doors for the final time, at the close of business, Friday,” the post stated. “This decision was not taken lightly. In fact, much thought has gone in to it for quite some time.”

Jimmy Watson has worked at area restaurants for 45 years. He’s operated Jimmy’s on Portage, at 4262 Portage St. NW, for 13 years. The location offered live entertainment six nights each week.

The post ended with: “We are eternally grateful for the tremendous support of our customers. We can not thank you enough for your patronage and your loyalty.”