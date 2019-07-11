POWELL — Don’t miss your chance to light up the night during Zoombezi Bay Family Nights. There are still five Family Nights events this season, each with special late night activities until 11 p.m. on Friday nights now through Aug. 2.



Beginning at 5 p.m., guests can watch their favorite Central Ohio waterpark transform as the sun goes down and their favorite attractions become even more thrilling in the dark. Some favorite rides and attractions, including Otter Banks, Cyclone, SoundSurfer, Big Boa Falls and more, will be open until 11 p.m. for thrill-seekers to enjoy some extra splash time in the park.



In addition to having access to Zoombezi Bay’s many attractions after dark, Otter Banks will host live entertainment, including music, animals from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and friendly character ambassadors to entertain guests of all ages.



Additionally, each Family Nights event features a different family-friendly movie on a jumbo screen that guests can enjoy while floating on an inner tube (while supplies last) in the Wild Tides wave pool or from a chaise lounge chair along the shore. The remaining summer lineup includes:



JULY 12 — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – "Roll again



JULY 19 — Jaws – "You’re gonna need a bigger boat"



JULY 26 — Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – "Cindy Lou Who"



AUG. 2 — The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – "Our-mom-ageddon"



Regular admission rates apply for each Family Nights event, but guests who visit Zoombezi Bay after 5 p.m. on the night of the event and use that night’s code phrase at the ticket booth will receive discounted admission for $15 per person. After 8 p.m., guests using the code phrase will receive $10 admission per person. Those who follow Zoombezi Bay on Facebook will have the chance to enter to win a Family 4-Pack each week leading up to each Friday’s Family Nights event. The special code phrase changes weekly to match the movie’s theme and includes:



Baboon Lagoon, Tiny Tides, and Croctail Creek will close at 8 p.m., but other water attractions will be open (subject to weather).



For more information or to purchase Zoombezi Bay admission tickets and season passes, visit www.zoombezibay.com.