Akron Public Schools dedicated its new administration building Thursday to former Superintendent Sylvester Small.

The Sylvester Small Administration Building sits at 10 N. Main St., housing 400 school district employees who were previously split between two facilities. Most departments moved into the new building this spring.

Small was on hand for the dedication.

"Everything in my 38 years of working in Akron Public Schools was about our students, about children and families," Small said. "I was honored to serve our kids and to lead the district as its superintendent for those seven years and to work to make a difference for our community."

A floor of the building was also dedicated to the late former Superintendent Conrad C. Ott, who served the district for 25 years. The former Conrad C. Ott Staff Development Center on Steiner Avenue in Firestone Park is now housed inside the North Main administration building.

Jeanne Ott, his widow, also attended the dedication.

A 16-year-old girl told Akron police that a plan to buy an iPhone went wrong when the phone turned out to be locked and the two teenage boys selling the phone took her money and fled, with one of them holding a handgun.

The incident took place about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The girl told police she met the boys in the 700 block of Easter Avenue, south of Perkins Park and Euclid Avenue, to purchase a phone that was listed on a resale website.

The girl gave money to one boy and took the phone. She realized the phone was locked, she said, and handed it to one of the boys to get it unlocked, but he walked away with it.

As the girl followed, the other teen brandished a handgun and both boys fled.





The Junior League of Akron will host an open house Aug. 8 for women interested in becoming members of the 93-year-old organization that focuses on building leadership skills through community projects.

The open house will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For location and more information, call the Junior League of Akron office at 330-836-4905 or email info@juniorleagueakron.org.

The group said in a news release that members are “business owners, working mothers, professional women and stay-at-home moms who are committed to community service.” They represent more than 28 communities across Greater Akron.

The Junior League does not require sponsorship of new members, who must work in or be a resident of the Greater Akron area and be at least 21 years old at the time of application.

COLUMBUS

State lottery officials say annual gambling revenue from slot machines at Ohio's seven racinos has topped $1 billion for the first time.

The Ohio Lottery Commission recently reported that revenue from the video lottery terminals at racinos for fiscal year 2019, which ended in June, reached $1,058,638,754.

The statewide revenue from racinos, or horse tracks outfitted with video slot machines, has grown steadily since the first racino launched in 2012.

Revenue from video lottery terminals at racinos topped more than $987 million statewide in fiscal year 2018.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission operates on the calendar year. It reported this week that casino revenue statewide from January through June totaled more than $427 million.

Ohio's casinos, unlike its racinos, are allowed to offer table games and skilled-based slots.