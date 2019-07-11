A major route from Akron to Barberton and points west -- Interstate 76 W between Interstate 77 and Interstate 277 -- a stretch of highway known as the southbound lanes of the Kenmore leg -- will be closed between July 15 and continuing through mid-September.

The closing is so bridge repairs can be made.

Three ramps to gain access to the southbound lanes of the Kenmore Leg will be closed for the same time period. The ramp closures, as well as detours (which will be posted) are:

· The ramp leading from I-77 S to I-76 W. The detour will be I-76 E to I-77 S to I-277 W.

· The ramp leading from I-76 W/I-77 N to I-76 W. The detour will be I-77 N to state Route 21 southbound to I-76.

· The ramp from 22nd Street SW in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood to I-76 W. The detour will be Kenmore Boulevard to state Route 93 southbound, using the Manchester Road bypass, to Waterloo Road to Interstate 277. Drivers can also take Kenmore Boulevard to East Avenue to access I-76 W,