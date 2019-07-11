Women, and in particular women of color, are significantly under-represented in public and private senior leadership positions in Summit County, a new study says.

The county lags national figures in terms of gender leadership equity, according to a report released Thursday by the Women’s Network of Northeast Ohio.

The report collected data on more than 5,000 leaders at 348 employers and 167 nonprofit boards, covering private, non-profit and public sectors and publicly traded companies located in the county.

The report also included information gathered from a survey of 447 Summit County professionals.

The report said that judicial seats is the only leadership category in the public sector in which women achieve majority status. Women hold 66 percent of local judicial seats, well exceeding 33 percent nationally. Summit County, for the first time, has an all-female bench in its common pleasg general division.

The report’s key findings for the county:

• Women, and especially women of color, are significantly underrepresented across the senior leadership landscape.

• Women’s representation in Summit County leadership — including in the private sector — lags national data, with representation of less than 30 percent in any leadership level or category.

• Female top earners in the private sector are paid 75 percent of what male top earners make, and female nonprofit CEOs make 82 percent of what their male counterparts make.

• Less than 10 percent of top earners at public companies in Northeast Ohio are women.

• Commonly held misconceptions about women’s lesser ambition to lead and work/life balance preferences are not true, as women expressed nearly equal work aspirations as men. Women are seeking senior leadership positions, the report said.

• Women and men report experiencing and perceiving their workplaces far differently in terms of opportunity, inclusion and commitment to diversity in leadership.

• In Summit County, 5 percent of mayors are women, compared to 22 percent nationally.

• Women hold 41 percent of nonprofit board seats, compared to 48 percent nationally. (The local number has not changed since 2014.)

• Local representation for women CEOs is slightly higher than top 500 companies nationally.

• Women hold 18 percent of senior leadership positions in Summit County’s private sector versus 30 percent nationally; these numbers fall to 1 percent and 5 percent respectively for women of color

The report said that while women make up 52 percent of the county population, they hold 18 percent of senior leadership roles in the private sector.

Women of color are the most underrepresented group in private sector senior leadership, at 1 percent.

The report also said that women make up less than 10 percent of all top earners at public companies in Northeast Ohio, with no women of color among top earners.

The findings also said that while women make up 45 percent of executive director positions in the female-dominated nonprofit sector of Summit County, just four women (or 20 percent) and no women of color are represented among the top 20 highest paid nonprofit executive directors.