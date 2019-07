Tasty times: The Taste of the Falls in Cuyahoga Falls will start at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be food and entertainment downtown throughout the evening.

Bluesy event: The Kent Blues Fest 2019 kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday in downtown Kent. Kent's Outside Voices will be in Tree City Coffee & Pastry from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more and the full lineup of acts and venues, visit KentBluesFest.com.