Buchtel High School's Class of 1967: Will celebrate members' 'Sensational 70th' Birthday/Reunion Aug. 16 and 17. There will be a Frisky Friday Fun Night" at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Highland Square Mustard Seed Market and Cafe, 867 W. Market St., Akron. "Take It Easy Saturday" will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Wingfoot Lake State Park, Dogwood Lodge Shelter. Snacks, and activities include boating, golfing and more. Cost is $25. All information and can be found on FaceBook.

Buchtel High School’s Class of 1962: Class members' 75th birthday celebration will be held 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, 41 Furnace St., Akron. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available at the “Hello, Glad You’re Here” party for $25 per person. The good time will continue Sept. 14 with dinner, entertainment, guest speaker and birthday cake for $45. Reservations due July 30. For more information contact Nancy Cook Daniels at fmdaniels@sbcglobal.net or Fred Gissendaner at fgissendaner@neo.rr.comnew.

Coventry High School"s Class of 1959: A 60th reunion celebration will be held Aug. 23 at Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron beginning at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Cost is $30. Registration deadline is July 25. Contact Barry Terjesen at 330-289-5262 or bterjesen@tourtalent.com. Also planned are an informal Ramp Restaurant gathering at 4 p.m. Aug. 22; a Coventry School Foundation Corn Roast at Dusty’s Landing at 5 p.m. Aug. 24; and Purple Martin Migration Electric Pontoon Boat rides on Nimisila Reservoir at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 24.

East High School’s Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Venue, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. Cost is $50 per person. Cash bar. Also, a tour of East High School will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14. For more details, contact Joe Cotton at 330-289-9231 or email him at Jcotton685@sbcglobal.net.

East High School's Class of 1979: 40th reunion activities will be held Friday through July 21. There will be a Meet and Greet from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at Social 8, 1800 Merriman Road, Akron; a reunion celebration 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Tallmadge Community Center, 80 Community Road, and a picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21 at Goodyear Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. More information: contact Susan Gay Smith, email: ptfrog517@gmail.com or 817-721-6523.

Ellet High School Class of 1974: The class will celebrate its 45th reunion with a free social gathering starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Towne Tavern (formerly Legends) 1840 Town Park Blvd., Uniontown. A picnic at Wingfoot Lake State Park, Dogwood shelter will start at noon Saturday. Cost is $25. For more details, visit the class webpage at ellet74.com.

Garfield High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion 6 to 10 p.m. July 26 at the Hibernian Social Club, 2000 Brown St., Akron. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. Please contact Cheryl Sebeny Pethtel at 330-773-6806 or jpethtel@neo.rr.com or Mary Fanizzi Laws at 330-634-9282 for information.

Garfield High School's Class of 1974: The 45th reunion celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Guy's Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. If you have not received information in the mail, please contact Caryn at 330-773-5243.

North High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 13 and 14 at Danny Boy's Restaurant, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge. On Friday, there will be an informal "Meet and Greet. Saturday's reunion party ($50 per person) includes a buffet dinner, live music by Justin Other Band, door prize, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and more. For more information, contact Elaine Brow Sisak at lanie225@sbcglobal.net or Rosie Steinbrunner Finkel at roseefuture@yahoo.com.

South High School’s Class of 1974: Will celebrate its 45th reunion Aug. 30 and 31 and Sept. 1. There will be a “Meet and Greet” from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Tangier Bistro Lounge; a banquet, program and the band B-Side from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Tangier and a Morning Worship and Cookout from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Coventry Oaks Pavilion at Firestone Metro Park. For more information, contact Barbara Herring at 330-607-5832 or bh1124@aol.com.

Stow High School's Class of 1979: A 40th class reunion celebration will be held at the Stow Youth Baseball Hall, 4157 Hudson Drive, on July 27. Reservations can be made through PayPal by typing in bullockm1979@gmail.com. A $40 ticket includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks. Attire will be casual. Golf is being scheduled for the day. Visit Stow High Class of 1979 on Facebook for details. Questions about the reunion or golf outing can be directed to Mike Bullock at bullockm1979@gmail.com or left on the Facebook page.



Woodridge High School's Class of 1964: 55-Year reunion will be held at the Sheraton Suites July 26 and 27. Contact Kerry Callahan Coughlin for more information at coughlik@mac.com or 330-620-7181.

