A parent of a girl involved in a street fight in Akron intervened and began swinging a folding knife, stabbing another adult male in the abdomen, according to Akron police.

Larry Alford, 57, who lives on Madison, was arrested for felonious assault.

The incident happened Thursday night, and started with a fight on Madison Avenue in West Akron. Police responded to the 300 block of Madison about 10:15 after receiving a call about the stabbing.

Two girls were fighting while several other juveniles watched, Akron police said.

Some adults intervened, police said.

The 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a laceration to her shoulder that did not require additional medical treatment.

Alford sustained a cut over his eye as a result of being hit with a thrown bottle. Police said it was determined through the investigation the bottle was thrown by the victim as a reaction to being stabbed. Alford was treated at Summa Akron City Hospital.

He is in the Summit County Jail.