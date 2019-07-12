Stone-fired pizza has come to Rootstown as Cosentino’s Stone Oven Pizzeria welcomes its first customers.

The new take-out pizza restaurant opened July 1, and David Cosentino, co-owner and chef, said business has been booming since then.

“It’s been extremely busy,” he said. “Amazing. I’m thankful for that and thankful our staff has put in a lot of hard work in the heat. They’ve really stepped up to get us through this.”

At one point, Cosentino said, he had run out of space to store pizzas waiting to be picked up while, at the same time, customers trailed in a line out the front door.

The other partners forming the ownership company, Millcos Hospitality Group LLC, are Paul Miller and Evelyn Naylor.

“I could not have done this without the support of our staff and my partners,” he said. “I’m in shock still.”

The pizzeria’s menu includes create-your-own pizza toppings, as well as a variety of specialty stone-fired pizzas, strombolis, calzones, salads and sub sandwiches. There are also several entreés.

Cosentino has a lifetime of experience working with authentic Italian ingredients and recipes, making all the pizzas and other dishes from scratch.

“My grandfather passed it down to my father, and I got to work with both of them at home and professionally,” said Cosentino. “We’ve been in the food business a long time, and that’s where my passion for food grew.”

He said he’s been in the industry for about 30 years.

“Every pizza is hand-tossed, and is not going to come out identical to the next one,” said Cosentino.

He said he renovated the unit on Tallmadge Road just west of state Route 44 in Rootstown, working on the floor, giving it a fresh coat of paint, and, most importantly, bringing in a double-decker stone-fired oven.

To help appeal to those with a sweet tooth, he said the restaurant also bought a “top-of-the-line” soft-serve ice cream machine.

In addition to the Rootstown take-out restaurant, Cosentino said he expects the owners may be able to announce plans for another restaurant in the area soon.

“We’re looking in Kent, Ravenna, Streetsboro, all kinds of places,” he said. “We have several opportunities in the works, but our focus right now is getting Rootstown completely up and organized. Paul Miller is out there wheeling and dealing. We’re going to know something in the next few days, but we can’t announce it yet.”

The next restaurant (or restaurants) will be sit-down restaurants, he added.

In addition to planning several restaurants, Cosentino said the company also tries to be a good corporate citizen, working with Kent Social Services and Portage Community Services on donations.

“Paul Miller has always done a lot for the community,” he added. “This is about just leaving the community a better place.”

About 25 part-time employees work at the Rootstown pizzeria.

The hours of operation are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

To order, call 330-850-5505. A menu is available at https://www.cosentinorestaurants.com

Reporter Bob Gaetjens can be reached at 330-541-9440, bgaetjens@recordpub.com or @bobgaetjens_rpc.