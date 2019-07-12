Young adult traveled to a state with confirmed measles cases.

A young adult from Stark County has the state's first confirmed case of measles since 2017.

The Ohio Department of Health in a news release said the person recently traveled to a state where there also are confirmed measles cases.

No identifying information is being released about the individual.

Across the country, 28 states have reported measles cases and some are experiencing measles outbreaks. Ohio's last measles outbreak was in 2014, when 382 people had confirmed cases.

Measles is highly contagious and can be passed on through coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include a rash that lasts five to six days and begins at the hairline before traveling down the rest of the body. Other symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, watery eyes and loss of appetite.

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine prevents against measles, which is still common in other parts of the world.

"Vaccinations save lives, period. I urge everyone who can, to get vaccinated," said Amy Acton, director of the state department of health. "Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to prevent serious vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, including measles."

