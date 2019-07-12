Consumers can gauge the reputation of an Ohio business with a new online searchable database.

The new database — called the Consumer Protection Lawsuit Search — allows users to find out if a business or individual has been sued by the state of Ohio for violating state consumer protection laws .

The database — part of the Ohio Attorney General’s website — contains civil lawsuits and criminal indictments filed since 2013 by the economic crimes unit of the attorney general’s office.

To search the database, go to https://lawsuitsearch.ohioattorneygeneral.gov or go to the main page of the attorney general’s website — www.ohioprotects.org — and click on “Search for Lawsuits.”

Users of the database type in the name of a business or individual in the search field to determine whether a court case has been has been filed. Users also can request a copy of the court complaint.

“President Ronald Reagan was fond of saying `trust, but verify,’ ’’ Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release. (Reagan popularized this Russian proverb in the United States in the 1980s.)

Users of the Consumer Protection Lawsuit Search database also also can find links to the office’s existing consumer complaint database and Online Public Inspection File, which is a database of court judgments and “assurances of voluntary compliance” resulting from consumer cases, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.ohioprotects.org or 800-282-0515.