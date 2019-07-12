A customer at a Subway restaurant in Akron got a little more than he bargained for Thursday when he was attacked by five individuals - one of them wielding a crowbar, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a fight with weapons involved taking place at the Hawkins Avenue sub shop.

Officers reported that a 40-year-old homeless man was in Subway when the five people entered the establishment and attacked him.

One attacker used a crowbar in the fight, giving the victim a cut above the right eyebrow that was bleeding when police arrived.

As the attack escalated, police said other attackers threw chairs and food racks at the victim.

Police said the attackers then left the scene in a newer, silver SUV.

The victim was treated at the restaurant by emergency medical personnel but declined to be transported to a hospital, telling officers his family would take him.

The attack caused $1,500 to $2,000 in damage to store food and property, including a cash register, police said.

A surveillance camera at the restaurant was able to capture images of some of the suspects. One man is seen wearing a white tank top. Another man is wearing a shirt with the word "beast" spelled out in capital letters.