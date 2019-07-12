SILVER LAKE — Village Council will host a public hearing on proposed legislation to rezone the Silver Lake Elementary School property at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 2961 Kent Road.

Council has discussed the possibility of rezoning the 4.3-acre school land at 2970 Overlook Road from its current institutional district classification to a residential district category. The legislation has had two readings and the third reading has been delayed until the meeting on Aug. 5.

Council President Jerry Jones said he requested the rezoning legislation “so that the village can pretty much determine what goes in there if [the school district] would close the school and decide to try to sell it off or tear it down.”

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols said there have been “no decisions” regarding K-5 building plans.

The planning commission recently recommended against rezoning the property. Council met with the commission on June 19 to discuss that recommendation.

“There does appear to be agreement on council (i.e. agreement with the Planning Commission) that no zoning change is needed at this time,” Mayor Bernie Hovey said.

The public hearing will be followed by the regular council meeting.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.