AKRON

Man charged in stabbing

after street fight erupts

A parent of a girl involved in a street fight in Akron intervened and began swinging a folding knife, stabbing another adult male in the abdomen, according to Akron police.

Larry Alford, 57, of Madison Avenue in West Akron, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The incident Thursday started with a fight on Madison; police responded about 10:15 p.m. after receiving a call about the stabbing.

Two girls were fighting while several other juveniles watched, Akron police said. Some adults intervened, police said.

The 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A 26-year-old woman received a laceration to her shoulder that did not require additional medical treatment.

Alford had a cut over his eye as a result of being hit with a thrown bottle. Police said it was determined through the investigation the bottle was thrown by the victim as a reaction to being stabbed. Alford was treated at Summa Akron City Hospital. He is in the Summit County Jail.

Restaurant customer

attacked with crowbar

A restaurant customer was attacked Thursday by five people — one of them wielding a crowbar, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a fight at Subway on South Hawkins Avenue.

Officers reported that a 40-year-old homeless man was in the shop when the five people entered the establishment and attacked him.

One attacker used a crowbar, giving the victim a cut above the right eyebrow that was bleeding when police arrived. As the attack escalated, police said other assailants threw chairs and food racks at the victim.

Police said the attackers then left the scene in a newer, silver four-wheel-drive SUV.

The victim was treated at the restaurant by emergency medical personnel but declined to be transported to a hospital.

The attack caused $1,500 to $2,000 in damage to store food and property, including a cash register, police said. A surveillance camera at the restaurant captured images of some of the attackers.

CLEVELAND

Task force arrests 28 men

in sex trafficking sting

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 28 men during an undercover operation that coincided with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and was dubbed "Operation Triple Play."

The sting ran from Saturday to Tuesday and targeted individuals seeking to engage in sexual conduct with children.

“Online predators are a hidden threat to children throughout this community," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said Thursday in a prepared statement. "The success of this operation should serve as a stern reminder to perpetrators — if you attempt to exploit children online, we will catch you.”

Authorities accused the defendants, ages 20 to 67, of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with undercover task force officers posing as children on social media. The defendants expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity and/or disseminated images of their genitals, authorities said.

The suspects traveled to a prearranged location and were arrested. Some came with condoms, personal lubricant, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The charges include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning. Additional charges are possible, authorities said.